Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni shares hilarious video, warns those who ‘want to flirt’ with her

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni shares hilarious video, warns those who ‘want to flirt’ with her

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni shared a funny video of Jasmin Bhasin from the show, in which Jaan Kumar Sanu calls her a ‘dada (don)’. He quipped that those who want to flirt with her should watch the clip first.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Television actor Aly Goni, the rumoured boyfriend of television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin, has a hilarious warning for those who want to flirt with her. He shared a clip of her from the show, in which Jaan Kumar Sanu calls her a ‘dada (don)’.

“Chappal maarungi (I will hit you with a slipper),” Jasmin says in the video. Jaan tells her that this is not flirting but ‘violence’. “Yaar, Jasmin ki personality ekdum alag hai uske visuals se, matlab jaise woh dikhti hai. Visually, itni cute, sweet aur ek soft ladki, aur jaise hi mooh kholti hai, ekdum dada (Jasmin’s personality is completely different from the way she looks. She appears cute, sweet and soft but the moment she opens her mouth, she comes across as a don),” he says.

Jaan then tells Rubina Dilaik about Jasmin, “Mereko bol rahi hai, main tereko aisa flirt karna sikhaungi na, ki tu flirting ke naam pe kaapega. Maine bola sikha. Kehti hai ‘chappal maarungi na’ (She said she will teach me to flirt in such a way that I will be terrified of flirting. I asked her to teach me. She said, ‘I will hit you with a slipper’).”

 

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Aly wrote, “Who wants to flirt with jasmin? check this out thn. jasmin dada,” along with a number of laughing emojis. He has been rooting for her to win the show and cheering for her on social media.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nora Fatehi makes men do her Garmi hook step, wild card contestants Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh break into a fight

Recently, Aly hit out at those questioning his support for Jasmin and calling him names like ‘bodyguard’. “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye. kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab. Dhanyawad (People say I am supporting her too much, call me her bodyguard and blah blah. Listen up kids, call it friendship or love or whatever you want. This is how I show my friendship when the time comes. I can even give my life for friendship. What to do, this is how I am. Thank you),” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Rohit ’s fitness MI’s major concern; Toss upcoming
Oct 25, 2020 18:52 IST
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
Oct 25, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

Rajan Sushant floats new political outfit in Himachal
Oct 25, 2020 18:56 IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans may adore this ‘wrong answers only’ Netflix India post
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Ex-BJP leader Gill says no to politics, will fight for farmers’ rights
Oct 25, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.