Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says vacation with ‘best friend’ Aly Goni was ‘the best feeling of my life’, has already decided their next destination

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are already planning a vacation after the show ends. The two are rumoured to be dating, but have maintained that they are ‘best friends’.

In a new video shared by Voot as a part of the Unseen Undekha segment -- portions of the show that aren’t aired on TV -- Jasmin tells Aly about the promise that he’d made to her before the show began. “You promised we’d go to Iceland after the show,” she tells him in the video, in Hindi. When Aly denies making any such promise, she exclaims in shock. “Wow, what sort of person are you?” she says. Aly then playfully relents, and says, “Of course I’ll come with you, I love travelling too.”

In another video, the two can be seen discussing an old trip. “What an amazing feeling it was to be surrounded by mountains, in that tiny cottage,” Jasmin says in the video, as Aly nods. “It was the best I’ve ever felt in my life, waking up in the morning and you telling me to come outside and pushing me in the snow,” she adds.

While Jasmin has been a part of the new season since day one, Aly entered recently, and was kept in isolation. He appears to have been allowed to mingle with the rest of the house now, photos reveal.

Before entering the show, Aly was Jasmin’s biggest cheerleader. “Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever sherni fir shikaar karegi (the lioness will hunt again),” he’d written in a tweet. “Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati hai (Now, even Salman has said that Jasmin is the most real of all the contestants),” he’d written in another tweet.

Before the season began, Jasmin had dismissed dating rumours. She’d told The Times of India, “I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that’s upsetting.”

