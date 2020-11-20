Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin urges Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, watch Aly Goni’s hilarious response

Jasmin Bhasin made a passionate appeal to Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha Parmar, urging her to respond to his marriage proposal at the earliest. Aly Goni stood behind Jasmin and hilariously imitated her gestures as she spoke to the camera, addressing Disha and drawing attention to an anxious Rahul.

“Hi Disha, you are also a girl and I understand yeh bohot badi cheez hoti hai ki koi hume propose karta hai aur woh bhi national TV pe. Ek decision lena padta hai aur woh bohot difficult hota hai. But I am hoping ki aapka decision positive hai, Rahul ke favour mein hai. Please jaldi se aake usko jawaab dedo kyunki uski sach mein roz jaan nikli jaa rahi hai (I understand that it is a very big deal if anyone proposes, and that too, on national television. It is difficult to take a decision. I hope your decision is positive and in favour of Rahul. Please come to the Bigg Boss house and give him an answer fast because he is really getting restless),” she said.

“Jitna maine suna hai uski baaton se aur figure out kiya hai, woh sach mein aapse bohot bohot pyaar karta hai (From what I can gauge from his words and actions, he really loves you a lot). Love is a very rare thing. Bohot khushnaseeb hote hai, jinko woh mil jaata hai (Those who find love are very lucky), and you can spend your life with that person. Please aapka jawaab jaldi se de do usko (Please give your answer fast) because I feel that both of you will be very lucky to have each other. Love you,” she added. In the middle of her appeal, the camera panned to Rahul, who was seen waiting anxiously.

On November 11, Disha’s birthday, Rahul said that being in the Bigg Boss house made him realise how special their equation is. He wore a white T-shirt with “Marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee. He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

While Disha has not officially commented on the proposal, she dismissed reports claiming that she and Rahul were already engaged before he entered Bigg Boss 14. Commenting on a tweet by Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri, Disha wrote, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.”

