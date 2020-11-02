Bigg Boss 14: It is Kamya Punjabi vs Ajaz Khan as note against Eijaz posted on Kavita Kaushik’s Twitter account

A note has been shared on Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik’s Twitter account along with a picture of her and her fellow contestant Eijaz Khan. The two have been having a difference of opinion over their ‘friendship’. While Eijaz claims he has been friends with Kavita, the latter says she doesn’t know him well.

The note reads, “Jo insaan 18 plus years se kaam kar raha hai TV our Punjabi film industry mai, vo almost sab ko jaanta hai industry mai! 5 din ke shoot ke alaawa yeh dono 18 saal mai total 3 baar miley hai. Dog Shelter mai, Husband ne surprise party mai invite kiya jiske baad during lockdown khaana lene (A person who has been working since more than 18 years in TV and Punjabi film industry knows almost everybody in the industry! Except a 5-day shoot, these two have met 3 times in 18 years. In the dog shelter, husband invited him for a surprise party and for taking food during lockdown).”

It further read, “Its not about ‘FOOD’, its about proving how much time she has spent with the “FRIEND” to know his true nature. Sabko jaan ne, saath party karne mai aur ‘DOSTI’ mai bohot fark hota hai.. Dekhte rahiye #BiggBoss.. Victim card aur sympathy gain karne waalo ka asli roop aapko jald hee dikhega (There is a difference in knowing everyone, partying together and friendship. Keep watching Bigg boss. You will soon get to see the real face of those playing the victim card and gaining sympathy.) #FoodForThought.”

Meanwhile, a former Bigg Boss participant Ajaz Khan took a dig at Kavita while supporting Eijaz. He wrote on Twitter, “Kavita jee ko itna Gurur kis Cheez Ka hai ? Kya Aap Ek Dost Ko bure Waqt me Khana Khilayi Ho to Is Baat Ko Aap National Tv Pe Bolte Huwe bahot Choti lag rahi ho . Ya main Ye Kahunga Aap Choti ho . B Strong Eijaz (What is Kavita so proud of? You were looking petty by talking about serving food to a friend in his bad times. Be strong Eijaz).”

Another Bigg Boss participant Kamya Panjabi took upon herself to answer to Ajaz’s question on Twitter. She tweeted, “Selfmade n NO VICTIM CARD play karne ka gurur. itna sab kuch ho gaya bandi ne ek aanson nahi nikala dum toh hai na lalabhai. maante ho ya nahi aur haan ghar meh servant ya cook nahi hona sach meh bahot bura waqt hota hai. hai na mere dost Ajaz (The pride of being a selfmade person and not playing a victim card. So much has happened in the Bigg Boss house but the girl has not shed a tear, she is strong, no? Don’t you agree it’s really a bad time to not have a cook or servant at home. Don’t you agree my friend Ajaz)?”

