Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi lauds Aly Goni, says ‘really want to see how Nikki Tamboli will behave as a captain’

Actor Aly Goni became the captain of the house on Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 and his fans as well as former contestant Kamya Panjabi showered appreciation for his attitude and strategy in the game. However, many fans of the show also criticised his move.

Kamya tweeted, “Good game #AlyGoni welldone Ok handBB14 @ColorsTV @AlyGoni.” She added, “I really want to see ki jab #NikkiTamboli captain banegi tab kaise rules follow karti hai aur karwati hai...!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Kamya was referring to Nikki Tamboli’s behaviour after Aly became the captain. Nikki refused to get up - intentionally breaking the rule of not sleeping when lights are on. Aly dragged her out of the bed and pulled down her blanket to wake her up but she refused to move.

Former contestant Shefali Bagga tweeted her appreciation of Rahul in the task and wrote, “#RahulVaidya man of his words he already told to #AlyGoni isbar Captain tu hi banega. He sacrificed himself for Aly that is @rahulvaidya23 for you . Aab ye dekhna hai ki kya Aly next week Rahul k sath deta hai ki nehi.#BiggBoss14.”

However, there were a few fans of the show who objected to Aly’s captaincy. “On wat basis #AlyGoni became captain he didn’t dance to survive throughout he ws busy plotting wth few contestants while guests were performing nd entertaining the audience’s #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss,” one wrote.

During the captaincy task, contestants were to enjoy a dance party and the last man standing would be the winner and the captain of the house for the week. Aly did not focus on the dancing but continued to strategise for his own victory in the task. Another one tweeted, “#AlyGoni is snake. He is using everyone in the house even jasmin. #RubinaDiliak nd #JasminBhasin screen presence getting lower day by day.”

“#AlyGoni is sucha a joke!! He became captain saying that #NikkiTamboli ki poore hafte lunga! And now, nikki ne uski leli He was literally begging her to not annoy him! Haha & then was buttering later! Ohho sharam kar yaar audience dekh rai hai bahar double dholki #BB14,” one wrote.

