Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi supports Kavita Kaushik as Twitter questions her return to the house, says ‘let the game begin’

As Kavita Kaushik re-entered Bigg Boss 14, her friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has extended support to her. Kamya was also a part of the panel who decided whether Kavita should re-enter the game. Salman Khan had invited Kamya, along with Vindu Dara Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Arti Singh to decide on Kavita’s return to the house.

After allowing her entry in the game, Kamya has been tweeting her support for the FIR star. “Aapko kya laga #KavitaKaushik ghar chali gayi? Hahahahaha kamaal karte ho pandey ji aap bhi Zany face #KavitaIsBack @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14 #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik. Harr Harr Mahadev Flexed bicepsFace with tongue #KavitaIsBack #KavitaKaushik #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik Aa gayi bhai aa gayi Star-struck yeh nahi jaane waali kahi,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

She also commented on Aly Goni’s statement that his respect for Kavita ended when he saw her fight with Eijaz. “Izzat hai koi icecream nahi jo khatam ho jayegi dear #AlyGoni kamai hui izzat aaj bhi barkaraar hai issiliye toh laut kar aayi hai #KavitaKaushik Let the game begins #KavitaIsBack ColorsTV @Iamkavitak #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik #BB14,” Kamya wrote.

She also shared a video of Kavita’s entry in the house and wrote, “Too Much Fun Star-struck#KavitaIsBack #KavitaKaushik What about jo ghar ke baahar nakli baal n nakli honth waale nakli log hai unka chehra toh dekhne laayak hoga ab Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik.”

After entering the house as a wild card contestant, Kavita was voted out within a week. She started her journey on a light note, claiming to bring love and humour to the show, but ended up having ugly fights in the house. Her fight with Eijaz Khan became a talking point of her journey. With her re-entry, dynamics are set to change in the game once again.

