Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi tells Vikas Gupta ‘I am with you’, reminds him that no one stands up for anyone in the show

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi extended her support to evicted contestant Vikas Gupta, who was ousted from the show for pushing Arshi Khan into a swimming pool.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has been keenly following the developments of Bigg Boss 14 and tweeting about them. She came out in support of Vikas Gupta, who was evicted from the show on Monday night for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool.

Kamya reminded Vikas that no one in the Bigg Boss house will stand up for anyone else and wrote on Twitter, “‘Ek dusre ke liye khade ho jaaya karo agar kabhi koi kisiko itna torture kare toh’ baat toh tumne sahi kahi mere dost par yeh kabhi koi karega nahi uss ghar meh (‘stand up for each other if someone tortures someone else to an extreme level’ - you are right, my friend, but no one will ever do this in the Bigg Boss house)! #BB14 @ColorsTV @lostboy54 i m with you #VikasGupta.”

 

In another tweet, calling Arshi out, Kamya wrote, “Jo tum itne dino se kar rahi ho woh aaj #VikasGupta ne kiya toh chatka kyu lagaaa. dhakka diya dhakka diya (Why are you crying foul if Vikas did what you have been doing for so many days? Why are you complaining about being pushed?). awwwww #bb14 @ColorsTV @lostboy54.”



 

Vikas and Arshi entered Bigg Boss 14 with former contestants Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi as ‘challengers’. The two of them earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11.

Since their entry into the Bigg Boss house, Arshi had been provoking Vikas, to which he never really reacted. However, he lost his cool in Monday’s episode, after she dragged his family into the conversation, and pushed her into the pool.

Bigg Boss said that physical violence is unacceptable and announced that Vikas would no longer be a part of the show. However, Bigg Boss also criticised Arshi for constantly provoking him till he reached a breaking point.

