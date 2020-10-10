Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi thinks housemates are threatened by Rubina Dilaik, extends support

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has offered her support to Rubina Dilaik, who was at the centre of several arguments in the first week of Bigg Boss 14. Kamya took to Twitter to comment about how Rubina is being treated on the show.

She wrote, “Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, n i completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf (people, with their huge egos, could not take it and the entire house turned against her). Welldone.” Kamya was perhaps referring to the incident involving Rubina and the ‘senior’ contestants -- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, who had imposed restrictions on her because she joined the show as a ‘rejected’ contestant. To win her place in the main house, she was given challenges by the seniors.

Rubina had an argument with Hina over what household items she’s allowed to use. When Hina said, “Nahi milega, bhugto ab (You won’t get it, now suffer),” Rubina lost her cool. She was seen arguing with the seniors that if a pair of shoes can be described as ‘one item’, then so can a ‘salwar kameez’. Hina, in a fit of anger, told her that she will only get one shoe because of her protests.

Kamya had praised Rubina for standing up for herself in an earlier tweet as well. She’d written, “So proud of you rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi (This girl will go ahead in the game on her own merit).”

Rubina’s efforts were also appreciated by host Salman Khan, who in a promo video for Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode praised her. He told Rubina that she has the capability of fighting her own battles, but often gets influenced and sidetracked by her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. “You’ve got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles,” he said.

