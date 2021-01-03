Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi wants to watch all unseen footage after Salman Khan says contestants are being protected

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan said that they are trying their best to save the public image of the contestants. Former contestant Kamya Panjabi responded to the statement and demanded to watch all that was happening.

Kamya tweeted, “Wat? Hum log aap logon ko Bacha bacha kar chal rahe hai? Why? Is this the game all about? Why bachana? Jo hai khulle meh dikhao hum bhi toh dekhe Winking face #BB14 @ColorsTV (Why save them? Show everything in the open, let us also see.”

Kamya also agreed with Salman’s statement that Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer and everyone in the house was irrationally targeting her. “#RakhiSawant is the engine to the #bb14 train Star-struck way to go girl.... aise hi mast reh aur entertain karti reh (Stay cool and go win the trophy) go win it @ColorsTV #CoolRakhi #BB14TrendMasterRakhiSawant. “

She also criticised Rubina Dilaik’s statement and tweeted, “No matter how much i like u #Rubina but this was wrong,Ghar toh yeh hamara bhi hai,hum sabka! Saare fans ka saare followers ka! Yeh viewers ka ghar hai n i totally agree wit #ArshiKhan ki agar tum sirf aloo nahi chilte aur apple nahi khaate toh challengers aate hi nahi @ColorsTV (this house is ours as well, of our fans, of our followers, viewers. I totally agree with Arshi Khan that if they were not just focussing on peeling potatoes and eating apples, the challengers wouldn’t have entered the house).”

Salman had scolded Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina for their actions through the week and when they tried to explain themselves, he said they were simply putting up innocent faces. He told Jasmin that blaming the channel, and even doctors was not good on her part. After Rakhi was hurt when Jasmin put a mask on her head, Jasmin had claimed that Rakhi was just creating drama and was not genuinely hurt. Salman also informed the housemates that Rakhi chose to stay back, just on painkillers, and not to go out for an MRI as that would have required 14-days’ quarantine. Salman also asked Jasmin to apologise after explaining that Rakhi was really hurt, and two doctors confirmed it.

Salman also scolded the rest of the contestants for making fun of Rakhi. “Only Vikas Gupta understood, perhaps because he has been sidelined by the entire house and faced similar situation. You guys think Rakhi is uncool and you guys are too cool? Vikas understands her, supports her in such situations and also corrects her when she goes wrong. Rakhi is different, but needs to be appreciated for her own, real and genuine personality. No one knows what all fights and struggles Rakhi has seen. She puts up a brave face and always tries her best to entertain us all,” Salman had said.

Salman also took Rubina to task and slammed her for announcing she’d not cook, just because she could not sleep. “You may be privileged that you sleep in a quiet room with air conditioners but our people stay near bus stands, railway stations and airports and they can easily sleep with all that noise! The industry where you work, you get a lot of work and one day you will stop getting work. You won’t know where it all went. Is there a rule that no one can speak at night?” Salman said. Announcing that “neither Colors, nor Endemol nor creative team have given any special rights to Rubina Dilaik”, Salman asked what Rubina meant when she showed the little finger to Arshi Khan during a fight. Even as Rubina insisted it meant nothing, Salman said she wanted to show the middle finger but refrained from doing so because she was on national television. Salman said, “You wanted to show another finger but you refrained because this is national television. Everyone understands you meant the other finger.”

