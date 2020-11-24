Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi cheers for Kavita Kaushik as she saves Eijaz Khan from nominations

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has appreciated her friend and TV actor Kavita Kaushik’s game in the reality show, saying she is proud of her. The reaction came after Kavita decided to save Eijaz Khan from nominations despite their mutual differences.

“Well done,” Kamya wrote on Twitter as she quoted Kavita. “’U deserve to be in the show’ #KavitaKaushik to #EijazKhan proud of you meri jaan Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi (The smile of others showed how unhappy they were).”

She also took on TV couple Abhinav and Rubina, “Arre #Abhinav ji aapne khud kaha aisa koi pay back wali baat nahi hai then aapko n aapke group ko itna kyu bura lag raha hai? Maano ya naa maano saare ghar meh sabka ek hi mudda hai #KavitaKaushik Star-struck #BB14 @ColorsTV. Yes dhamaka toh ho hi raha hai andar we all saw that, just hoping that people inside are safe too Folded hands #StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 (Abhinav, you yourself spoke about payback then why you and your group are so upset? The entire house has only one issue -- Kavita Kaushik).”

She also questioned Rubina’s use of bad language. “Baaki sabka samaj aata hai kyuki unki bhasha hi “ chal chal, chal nikal, bakwaas, nich, ghatiya, lomdi, chal side hatt” wali hai unko yeh shudh hindi samaj nahi aayegi lekin #Rubina ji aap bhi? #BB14.”

After playing best of friends for a few days, Kavita and Eijaz had an ugly fight where she lost her cool and abused Eijaz. However, the equation seems to be changing as Kavita returned to the house after her eviction.

Follow @htshowbiz for more