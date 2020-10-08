Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi says she is ‘proud’ of Rubina Dilaik, predicts she will make it on her own merit

Kamya Punjabi feels Rubina Dilaik will prove to be one of the top contenders in Bigg Boss 14 and will go ahead in the game on her own merit. Responding to the events of Wednesday night’s episode, Kamya said that she was ‘proud’ of Rubina and prophesied that her calibre would shine through.

“So proud of you rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi (This girl will go ahead in the game on her own merit) @RubiDilaik @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss14,” Kamya wrote on Twitter. She seemed to be responding to the fact that Abhinav Shukla did not give up his immunity pin so that his wife Rubina can enter the Bigg Boss house.

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina was rejected by the ‘seniors’ - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - while Abhinav was allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house. Rubina has to impress the three former Bigg Boss contestants to gain an entry pass.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Rubina said that her journey with Abhinav in Bigg Boss 14 will be ‘interesting’. She said, “Now it’s going to be interesting because we are two different personalities. Over a period of time, in our relationship we have discovered so many interesting things about each other. I think Bigg Boss provides us that platform and opportunity where we can as today’s modern contemporary couple we can be relatable with audiences and couples of our generation.”

Abhinav, meanwhile, said that they were not going on the show with a strategy as ‘Bigg Boss is very smart’ and their plans would likely not work. He said that they will simply be themselves and not put on an act.

