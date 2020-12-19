Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Bagga slam Rakhi Sawant for her fight with Nikki Tamboli

Every contestant was disgusted with the kind of language that was used during Rakhi Sawant’s fight with Nikki Tamboli on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. Former contestants Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga also expressed their displeasure with the way Rakhi carried herself during the fiasco. Shardul Pandit, who was an earlier wild card contestant before being evicted, also slammed everyone inside the house for being mute spectators.

After fighting with them, Nikki cried as she said she was hurt with the way Rakhi and Arshi talked to her.

Kamya tweeted soon after the episode ended, “No matter how entertaining u are #RakhiSawant “kone meh mardon ko le jaati hai (she takes men in the corner) “ was dont get influenced by people ard you! Apna dimaag aur kaan khule rakho suni sunai baaton par naa jao (Keep your mind open, do not simply believe what you hear others say) #BB14.”

Manu Punjabi supported Nikki and raised his voice against the use of such language. However, he was cornered, being blamed for having a soft corner for Nikki. It was only when Rubina Dilaik and Ahbinav Shukla objected to the use of such language that Rakhi and Arshi kept quiet. Praising Manu, Rubina and Abhinav for being on the right side, Shardul wrote moments after the fight was aired, “What the hell is wrong with everyone why can’t people take a stand for @nikkitamboli . Thankgod @manupunjabim3 @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09 . Har cheez humour nahi hai (Not everything is humour). Disgusting #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #ColorsTV @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

He added, “Eve though I didn’t know @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09 pehle se they gain respect by showing class time and again. This time 4 @nikkitamboli with whom they had their differences .That’s the spirit contestants need not just nusiance #ColorsTV #BiggBoss14 #abhinavshukla #NikkiTamboli.”

“That’s so cheap of #RakhiSawant and #ArshiKhan what they are talking about #NikkiTamboli itni gandi galiya (dirty abuses)#BiggBoss14,” Shefali Bagga wrote.

The fight began when Rakhi and Nikki had a heated discussion and Rakhi asked her to shut up, saying that Nikki’s only game plan is to impress men and get them on her side. Rakhi also claimed that Nikki was trying to imitate her as Rakhi was famous for having a similar personality during the first season of Bigg Boss. For last few days, Rakhi and Arshi have been gossiping about Nikki’s close bond with Manu and Rahul Mahajan.

Nikki also yelled at Rakhi for saying such things. Soon, Arshi supported Rakhi against Nikki. When Manu objected to use of such language, Rakhi and Arshi claimed he was under the influence of Nikki. However, Aly went up to the two ladies and asked them to have control on their language. “Fight all you want, but avoid using such words and language that may alienate you from the entire house,” he said.

Rakhi and Arshi refused to calm down and continued their verbal attack on Nikki. Abhinav then said he did not want to hear the kind of vulgar discussions Arshi and Rakhi had. “They are free to have their vulgar talk in a corner but not in front of everyone,” he added. Manu then declared he would not eat anything prepared by Arshi or Rakhi. Rubina also said that the atmosphere inside the house had gotten dirty.

