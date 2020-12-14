Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan, praises Aly Goni for ‘bringing out’ the truth

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi praised Aly Goni for calling out Eijaz Khan for his behaviour of talking about people behind their backs on Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. She took to Twitter to express her thoughts.

“Aap pehle bhi pith pichhe baat karte the aur aap abhi bhi pith pichhe baat karte ho! Touch se problem aapko apne convenience ke hisaab se ho jaati hai aur phir gayab bhi ho jaati hai! Bang on @AlyGoni thx for bringing this up #BB14 @ColorsTV (You have been talking behind people’s backs and you continue to do so. You have a problem with touch but only at your convenience.),” she wrote.

Aly and Eijaz were seen fighting on the show while discussing Jasmin Bhasin as host Salman conducted the task of “galatfehmi ke gubbare”. Reacting to his statements on her work and career, Jasmin asked Eijaz if he got back-to-back work in a popular production house because of favouritism but claimed it was hard work. Jasmin then got angry, telling him that he should give equal respect to others’ work and stop undermining her efforts.

Kamya also appreciated Rakhi Sawant’s stints on the show and tweeted, “I m loving #RakhiSawant Star-struckOk hand tooo gooooood #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Rakhi has been entertaining all with her antics in the house. While she started calling herself Vikas Gupta’s sister, she also claimed to be “the first wife of Bigg Boss”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 69: Rahul explains why he quit, Vikas protests against Bigg Boss

On Sunday’s episode, Salman welcomed Rahul Vaidya on stage and asked him to explain why he quit the show. Rahul took a voluntary exit last week when offered an opportunity, claiming that he was feeling homesick. Rahul said that after stepping out, he realized it was a mistake to quit the game mid-way. “My fans were upset that I left the show. My mom also said I was going great and should not have quit,” the singer said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more