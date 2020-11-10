Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi takes on Farah Khan for ‘respect Eijaz Khan’s age’ remark, says ‘sit at home if you are so senior’

During her visit to the Bigg Boss 14 house, filmmaker Farah Khan slammed one and all for their fights with Eijaz Khan and one of her comments regarding his age did not go down well with several former contestants of the show.

Kamya was one of the first ones to point it out. “Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV,” she tweeted.

A fan of the show wrote, “Very well said kamaya madam... Bar bar wo bade hai Age mai... Salman ne kam bola ab farah kuch jayada hi bolrahe hai... Itana Too much ... Yasa hi hai tho same Age walo ko lawo Big boss mai . Y badi age - chotti age laathe Ho...”

During her task, Farah Ki Adalat, the filmmaker said that it looks bad when people in the house say that Eijaz is a senior actor and then go on to bash him and disrespect him. “I see ageism in this. It is not out of respect that you guys call him a senior actor. Will you say that to Salman? He is t least 10 years elder to Eijaz, will you call him a senior actor? Don’t say these things and then bash Eijaz. Bash him alright, but do not say anything on his age,” Farah said during the task on Monday’s episode.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan is the new Sidharth Shukla, announce fans as Farah Khan supports him in new task

Eijaz, the seniormost contestant in the house, was the centre of discussion on last night’s episode and Farah slammed Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu for their fights with him. She also said that it looked as if the entire house was on one side and Eijaz was fighting alone on the other.

Follow @htshowbiz for more