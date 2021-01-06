Sections
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali slam Arshi Khan for her fight with Rubina Dilaik, call her the ‘rudest person of the season’

While Diandra Soares and Kamya Panjabi made fun of Arshi Khan and her ways, Shefali Bagga labelled her as the ‘rudest person of the season’ after she fought with Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday’s episode.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is being slammed by many after her recent fight with Rubina Dilaik.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Shefali Bagga and Kamya Panjabi, who have been religiously following the current season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, have extended support to Rubina Dilaik. While they are not Rubina fans, they came out on Twitter on Tuesday night to support her after Arshi Khan fought with her.

Making fun of Arshi for her fight on Tuesday’s episode, Kamya tweeted, “Hahahahah footage chahiye follow me (Follow me if you seeking footage) mind blowing #Rubina n the funny part is #ArshiKhan actually following her #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

 

Diandra tweeted, “Arshi tries so hard to be like a @IAMREALRAKHI but what she doesn’t realize is that RS is a one piece wonder & arshi is just a cunning cheap crass copy. #nakli #irritating #cheapster #malicious #evil #notfunny.”



 

Shefali wrote in a series of tweets, “#ArshiKhan most battameez person of the season . I don’t think she is like this in reality #BiggBoss14. #rubinadikaik tackling this situation with so much of dignity in reacting to whatever #ArshiKhan is saying . Keep up #BiggBoss14."

 

 

 

 

She also praised Jasmin Bhasin and tweeted, “Bohot dekh lia ladai jhagda in the house #BiggBoss14 . We want to see some “love is in the air” #JasminBhasin #alygoni. Stay strong #JasminBhasin this week you be the queen.

When Rubina and Arshi fought on Tuesday’s episode, the former called her a joke and she was called “zillat (an insult) in return. Rubina said the public should gift the Bigg Boss trophy to Arshi because she is a joke. “She deserves this trophy,” Rubina said. Rubina also claimed, “When she came here, she (Arshi) fell on my feet and said that she respects me a lot but creative team has asked her to fight with me.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 92: Abhinav calls Rubina Dilaik a cry baby after her fight with Arshi Khan, Aly Goni threatens to quit the show

In a special masala video, Rubina was also seen telling Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli that she genuinely felt for Arshi when she claimed creative team had asked her to fight. “I do not need to cry and seek sympathy for any reason,” she added.

