Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel calls Rahul Vaidya ‘trash’ for fight with Jasmin Bhasin, dares him to ‘mess with the men’

Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel hit out at Rahul Vaidya and called him ‘trash’ for his fight with Jasmin Bhasin. Karan further challenged him to use physical strength on a man.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel slammed Rahul Vaidya and called him ‘disgusting’ for his fight with Jasmin Bhasin.

Television actor Karan Patel lashed out at singer Rahul Vaidya, calling him the ‘big trash’ of Bigg Boss 14. In Tuesday’s episode, Rahul had a fight with television actor Jasmin Bhasin on the show, which left her in tears.

Karan took to Instagram stories to support Jasmin and slam Rahul for his aggression. “One word to describe @rahulvaidyarkv - DISGUSTING,” he wrote. “@rahulvaidyarkv is hands down, #bigboss14 ‘s Big Trash,” another story read.

Karan also challenged Rahul to try using physical force against other men: “@rahulvaidyarkv beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor aazma liya kar, teri galat faimiyaan door ho jayengi (son, try using physical force with men some time, your false notions will go straight out of the window). @jasminbhasin2806 You rock girl #BigBoss14.”

Mirzapur is 'UP ka Game of Thrones': Fans share side-by-side comparisons, call Munna 'Robb Stark'

In Tuesday night’s episode, during a task to determine the next captain of the house, Rahul was supposed to snatch a bag from Jasmin. He asked her to leave the bag and warned her that she will be injured otherwise. When she did not listen, he pulled the bag from her. She then accused him of using his physical strength to ‘intimidate’ a woman. “I spit on a man like this,” she angrily cried as she had a meltdown.

Rahul, meanwhile, defended himself by saying that he asked Jasmin to let go of the bag multiple times but she did not and is now using the gender card unnecessarily. “Ladka-ladki ka mod dene ki koshish kar rahi hai. Yeh actress hai toh badi achchi performance yeh de sakti hai but yahaan pe simple si baat hai ki maine unko kaha, ‘Chhod de.’ I really don’t think iske baad mujhe iske baad aur safai dene ki zaroorat hai (She is trying to bring in the gender angle. She is an actor and she is putting on a performance. The simple fact is that I told her to leave it. I don’t think I need to explain myself). I am well within my limits and rights,” he told Bigg Boss.

