Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel comments on Eijaz Khan, wants to fix his ‘phati hui awaaz’

Looks like actor Karan Patel is not a big fan of Eijaz Khan or his voice. Karan has shared comments about Eijaz on Instagram Stories, poking fun at his scratchy voice. Eijaz is currently a participant on Bigg Boss season 14.

“Bhai samajh nahi aa raha ki pehle kya theek karwaya jaye, tere shoulder ka phatta hua ligament, ya teri phati hui aawaaz? (Brother, I can’t figure out whether to fix the torn ligament of your shoulder first or our your coarse voice),” Karan wrote in his post.

He also expressed disappointment at how people in red zone were not given any footage on the show. Tagging Colors TV, he wrote, “Guys if you don’t show even a one minute visual of the red zone contestants, how do you expect people to realise that they have to vote for them to save them? #BiggBoss14 No Zonal Discrimination Please. We want to see all the contestant in an episode.”

While he may not be too happy with Eijaz, Karan has shown his support for Aly Goni, who also entered the Bigg Boss house recently. “#BiggBoss14 mein ab aayega asli dum. Mere bhai, meri jaan…. @alygoni Wish you all the good luck in the world,” Karan wrote in an Instagram post.

Karan also recently called Rahul Vaidya the ‘trash’ of the Bigg Boss house. “Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!” (Rahul, try using your force at men as well, that will clear your misconception),” he had written on his Instagram Stories. His reaction came after Rahul got into a tussle with Jasmin Bhasin during a task.

Not just Bigg Boss contestant, Karan has also reacted to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s constant jibes at Bollywood and nepotism. In an interview with The Times of India, Karan said that he does not see any reason for the nepotism debate to be reignited. Without naming Kangana, he said, “For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star. She first cast Sonu Sood and then later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor.” Karan appeared to be alluding to Manikarnika where Kangana shared director’s credit.

