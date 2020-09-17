Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel says rumours of him participating in the show are ‘not true’

Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel says rumours of him participating in the show are ‘not true’

Karan Patel has denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14, which is set to premiere on October 3. A social media exchange between him and Aly Goni had sparked speculation of their participation in the show.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Patel has shut down rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Television actor Karan Patel has denied reports of him participating in Bigg Boss 14. The speculation gained momentum after a social media exchange between him and his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni, who is also said to be doing the show.

Karan recently came on board the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the new Mr Bajaj but the show is set to go off air next month. It was reported that he has finally given his nod to Bigg Boss 14, after turning down earlier editions of the show.

When India Forums reached out to Karan to confirm if he was a part of Bigg Boss 14, he said, “It’s not true.” Last year, too, it was reported that he will be a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, the news turned out to be false.

Last week, Karan commented on a photo of Aly with his friends, “Kahan chale sab (Where are you all headed)?” Aly replied, “@karan9198 bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (from next month, I will only be with you).” This exchange was interpreted by fans as a confirmation that the two actors will be in Bigg Boss 14.



Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Reports suggest that the new season will be unlike earlier seasons, in that contestants will be allowed to do what they couldn’t in the outside world due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as shopping, eating out or watching films in theatres. Contestants who win the luxury tasks would get a chance to enjoy these privileges.

Also read | Shilpa Shetty addresses cheating allegations against her, husband Raj Kundra: ‘Truth will be out soon’

Karan was seen in two reality shows earlier this year - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which he was the runner-up of, and a spin-off titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. This special edition of the show featured contestants from previous seasons fighting it out for the trophy and was won by television actor Nia Sharma.

In July, Karan talked about shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic in an interview with Hindustan Times. “We all have our daily expenses to meet, so working is imperative. It’s sad we are going through such times and it’s important we all be safe. Having stayed indoors for as long as we have, we have to earn and do the needful. Yes, scary to shoot which is why it’s important to take precautions.It is stressful and also mentally tiring but one needs to do what has to be done,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 15:44 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra
Sep 17, 2020 15:31 IST
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Sep 17, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Karan Patel denies rumours of participating in Bigg Boss 14: ‘Not true’
Sep 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Bengaluru civic body issues show-cause notice to 36 hospitals for not allocating 50% beds for Covid-19 patients
Sep 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Sep 17, 2020 15:51 IST
Project for awareness against drug abuse among schoolchildren to go online: Delhi govt
Sep 17, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.