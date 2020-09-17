Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel says rumours of him participating in the show are ‘not true’

Television actor Karan Patel has denied reports of him participating in Bigg Boss 14. The speculation gained momentum after a social media exchange between him and his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni, who is also said to be doing the show.

Karan recently came on board the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the new Mr Bajaj but the show is set to go off air next month. It was reported that he has finally given his nod to Bigg Boss 14, after turning down earlier editions of the show.

When India Forums reached out to Karan to confirm if he was a part of Bigg Boss 14, he said, “It’s not true.” Last year, too, it was reported that he will be a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, the news turned out to be false.

Last week, Karan commented on a photo of Aly with his friends, “Kahan chale sab (Where are you all headed)?” Aly replied, “@karan9198 bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga (from next month, I will only be with you).” This exchange was interpreted by fans as a confirmation that the two actors will be in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Reports suggest that the new season will be unlike earlier seasons, in that contestants will be allowed to do what they couldn’t in the outside world due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as shopping, eating out or watching films in theatres. Contestants who win the luxury tasks would get a chance to enjoy these privileges.

Karan was seen in two reality shows earlier this year - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which he was the runner-up of, and a spin-off titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. This special edition of the show featured contestants from previous seasons fighting it out for the trophy and was won by television actor Nia Sharma.

In July, Karan talked about shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic in an interview with Hindustan Times. “We all have our daily expenses to meet, so working is imperative. It’s sad we are going through such times and it’s important we all be safe. Having stayed indoors for as long as we have, we have to earn and do the needful. Yes, scary to shoot which is why it’s important to take precautions.It is stressful and also mentally tiring but one needs to do what has to be done,” he said.

