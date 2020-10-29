Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah criticises Jasmin Bhasin for abusing Rahul Vaidya, Shefali Bagga slams her ‘abla naari attitude’

Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya got into an intense fight in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, with her accusing him of using physical force to threaten and intimidate a woman during a task. She also broke down and called him a ‘ghatiya aadmi (cheap man)’.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah and Shefali Bagga slammed Jasmin for trying to play the gender card during the task and crying. Kashmera tweeted that Rahul was being ‘cornered’ for no fault of his and said that tasks were equal for all.

“Why are these girls crying in this game? Where is the sportsmanship spirit? Why is @rahulvaidya23 being cornered and no it’s not ok to give him gaali @jasminbhasin And I saw him requesting her so many times. Tasks are equal for men and women in BB House. Grow up guys @ColorsTV,” she wrote.

Shefali expressed her disapproval of Jasmin’s behaviour in a series of tweets. Shefali wondered what would have happened if Jasmin would have been a contestant in the previous season of Bigg Boss, which made headlines for its aggression.

“#Jasmin ne kya laga rakha hai-dhamki di dhamki di.Kaha dhamki di?Usne sidha kaha ki chord de bag warna injury ho jaegi.Kaha likha tha bag cheen nhi sakte.Ab #rahul matlab khele bhi na kya.Last season mei aajati to kya hota inka usmein toh itni cheena jhapti thi (What is Jasmin going on about, saying that she was threatened? Rahul directly told her to leave the bag or else she would get injured. Where was it said that the bag could not be snatched? Should Rahul not even perform the task? God knows what would have happened if she had entered the previous season, there was so much pulling and pushing). #BiggBoss2020,” she wrote.

“Such a abla naari (weak woman) attitude #JasminBhasin #BiggBoss14,” Shefali wrote in another tweet. “Ye shor macha kar ro kar what is #JasmineBhasin trying to prove.she is behaving as if injury ho hi gai ho. & ye aurat mard kaha se aagya hai? Kaunsa #RahulVaidya task ke bahar #jasmin ko kuch keh raha tha!Game h,task hai,agar itni hi problem hai toh utar jaate aram se (What is Jasmin trying to prove with this hue and cry? She is behaving as if Rahul actually injured her. And where does this man and woman angle come from? It is not as if Rahul said anything to Jasmin outside the task. It is a game, if she had so much of a problem, she should have just got down on her own) #BiggBoss14,” another tweet of hers read.

In Tuesday night’s episode during a task, Rahul was supposed to snatch a bag from Jasmin. He asked her to leave the bag and warned her that she will be injured otherwise. When she did not listen, he pulled the bag from her.

Jasmin began crying and accusing Rahul of using his physical strength to ‘intimidate’ a woman. “I spit on a man like this,” she shouted angrily. He, meanwhile, defended himself by saying that he asked her to let go of the bag multiple times but she did not and is now using the gender card unnecessarily.

