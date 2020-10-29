Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik claims Eijaz Khan used her, leaves him in tears

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 showed how nearly the entire lot of contestants took part in the red versus green debate. It featured Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli.

The promo opened with two contestants sitting across from each other and giving testimony why the other needed to be in the red zone.

Jaan said he was hurt that Nishant did not want to be friends with him while Nishant said that, till the end of the task, his only intension was to see that Jaan came out of the red zone and join them in the green zone. He added that his friend turned out to be a fool. An irked Jaan was seen hitting back: “Why did you not respect my decision and continue being my friend?”

Next, Rahul was seen saying that he deserved to be in the green zone and Jasmin should be in the red zone. Jasmin asserted that she will respond in the same way that others behaved with her. She argued that it was she who deserved to be in the green zone. Next, we saw Nikki argue her case and why she deserved to be in the green zone.

Matters did not end there; later in the promo, we saw Kavita accuse Eijaz of using her. A shocked Eijaz was seen saying: “I still can believe that I was accused of using her?” Kavita had said that Eijaz tried to show that they had been friends from before but that was not true. In fact, it was Abhinav Shukla that she knew from before. Later, Nikki, who is known to be good friends with Eijaz, was spotted comforting him as he teared up.

