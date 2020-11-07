Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets a chance to re-enter the house, Salman Khan gives her a valuable advice

Bigg Boss 14: Evicted within a week of her entry on the show,Kavita Kaushik gets a chance to make it inside the house once again.

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who was voted out of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 within a week of her entry as a wild card contestant, has another chance at the game - she will be given an opportunity to qualify and enter the house yet again, this weekend.

In the latest promo shared by COLORS TV, former contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Arti Singh, Kamya Panjabi and Surbhi Chadna will be seen on a special panel appointed to decide on Kavita’s fate. The promotional video begins with host Salman telling the FIR actor, “Kavita! You are getting a golden chance to re-enter the house. On one condition, that you impress our special celebrity panel that you deserve to be back in there.” Faces of Vindu, Arti, Surbhi and Kamya show up on the screen. Salman then tells Kavita, “Abhi nahi to kabhi (Now or never).” Kavita agrees to do the needful.

Arti starts first and asks Kavita that she had been lecturing that people should not shout and yell but did the same when she got angry. “Karni aur kathni me itna farak kyu hai (Why is there such a difference between your words and deeds)?” Kavita explains that she got angry when rules were broken, citing the example of Shardul Pandit. Surbhi posed an important questions as she stated, “Kavita is a popular TV star and audience loves her, what could be the reason that audience did not vote for her?”

It was then that Kavita brought up the hot topic of her fights and alleged friendship with Eijaz. She said she took up a responsibility which was not hers in the first place. She then added that watching Eijaz inside the house “day in and day out”, made her realise he could do anything for the game. “To dimag se khelo, apna dimaag lagao aur emotions mein mat baho (Then I should also play with my mind and not be driven by emotions).”

At this point, Salman intervened to correct Kavita and told her, “Dimag se khelo lekin emotions ke bina dimag lagta nahi hai (Use your mind, but you need emotions for that as well).”

Vindu then spoke: “This is not a show for acting and we need to see real personalities. I feel everyone is acting and when we watched Eijaz yell with happiness at seeing you enter the house was real!” Kamya also said Kavita appeared negative and asked her whom she would blame for the image.

Kavita said, “When everyone put that rejected stamp on my face, I was hurt and in that situation, I reacted emotionally. When you react emotionally, you cannot frame your words correctly. That is where my weakness was exposed.” Salman told her that Kavita had nothing new to say and then asked the panel for the decision.

Kavita has been clearly stating in her post-eviction interviews that she was never friends with Eijaz. Fans of the show are likely to see Kavita on the show soon.

