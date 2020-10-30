Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s chat with Eijaz Khan, in which she invited him home, surfaces after she claims they aren’t friends

Bigg Boss fan pages are sharing screenshots and receipts that Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik did meet before being a part of the show and even talked to each other on social media. In a recent episode, Kavita got angry at Eijaz for claiming that he was her friend.

A viral tweet reveals how Kavita had once posted a picture of herself eating lunch, on which Eijaz commented that he, too, wants to eat food prepared by her. Kavita replied saying that she keeps calling him over but he never actually shows up. Another screenshot showed that she had wished him on his birthday with a tweet. “Happy birthday, @khaneijaz you are the cutest, hottest, animals maseeha aur haseenao ka devta. Stay this way please,” she had written and attached a picture of the two. She had also reposted a video of Eijaz on her Instagram account once.

While some are convinced that Kavita was lying on the show, others are defending her. Some, however, believe that the entire fight was scripted. “#AbhinavShukla is right than #EijaazKhan and #Kavitakausik fight was all Drama scripted to get attention.. if this SS to be belived why he Sent #KavitaKaushik to Redzone Kaisa friend hai.. ulta. Kavita saved Eizaz,” wrote a fan. “To me their fight looked scripted as it was scripted so that eijaz gets sympathy,” wrote one. “Kavita couldn’t stand this that she is no more the captain and ajaz is the new captain. Simple as that,” wrote another fan of the show.

Earlier, Kamya Punjabi had also defended her friend and said that clicking a picture with Eijaz proves nothing. “Waise meri aur aapki bhi pic hai saath (Even I have a picture with you), are we friends? We all know each other but dost saare nahi hote (not everyone is a friend)! Pic proves nothing! @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #bb14,” she wrote while replying to a tweet from Eijaz’s account.

Kamya added that the 45-minute telecast did not show why Kavita was ‘pushed’ to a level where she lashed out at Eijaz. “This is wat happens in a 45mins epi, we were shown #KavitaKaushik yelling n fighting with #EijazKhan but wat pushed her to that level was not shown apart from bigboss ki awaaz saying ki @KhanEijaz baar baar @Iamkavitak ko rules samjha rahe hai! Kuch toh baat hogi (apart from the voice of Bigg Boss saying Eijaz kept reminding Kavita of the rules! There must have been some provocation) #bb14 @ColorsTV.”

Kavita had told Eijaz on the show: “Maine aapke saath koi time spend nahi kiya ki aap bolte ho 5-6 doston mein se yeh ek meri dost hai. Humne ek baar bhi baithke time spend kiya hai? Maine aapka behaviour dekha hai, jo aap elaan karte hai ki main aapki friend hoon? Aap apni convenience pe bolte ho yeh (I have not spent any time with you that you claim that I am one of the five or six friends from the industry that you have. Have we even sat down together and spent time together once? Have I even seen your behaviour for you to declare that I am your friend? You say these things at your own convenience).”

