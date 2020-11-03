Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik snubbed Eijaz Khan as she left the house

Actors Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik had yet another showdown, only a symbolic one this time when Kavita exited the house on Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. When it was announced that Kavita is one of the contestants to be voted out, she was seen snubbing Eijaz even as she hugged other members in the house.

Monday’s episode had everyone giving Kavita a hug before she exited the house, while her friend-turned-foe Eijaz was seen standing in a corner. Just when the door opened, Eijaz walked towards her and Rahul called out to her saying, “Kavita, ek minute (one minute).” However, she did not stop, and left the house saying, “Bye bye, darwaaza khul gaya (The door is open now).”

Kavita, alongwith Nishant Singh Malkhani, was evicted from the show on Monday. While Nishant spent a month inside the Bigg Boss house, she had only been there for a week.

Upon her entry last weekend, Eijaz was visibly excited over her arrival and quipped that she is one of her few industry friends. Things were pretty fine for a few days but the dynamics changed once Eijaz replaced Kavita as the captain of the house after a task.

Kavita and Eijaz were often seen fighting ever since he became the captain. She insisted he “used her” and had falsely claimed to be friends with her while he was shocked to hear Kavita say that they are not friends. After expressing his shock and disappointment, Eijaz was also seen yelling at Kavita for refusing to follow rules of the house and fighting with him instead.

