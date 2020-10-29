Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu distances himself from son Jaan’s remarks on Marathi, questions ‘upbringing his mother gave him’

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has distanced himself from his son Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments on the Marathi language. Earlier this week, on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had told Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said “mereko chid hoti hai (it irks me)”. This remark rubbed many the wrong way, including Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar, who demanded an apology.

In a video, Kumar said in Hindi that Mumbai and Maharashtra made him what he is and he could never belittle the Marathi language. “I heard that my son, Jaan, said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages,” he said.

Kumar said he has not been living with Jaan for the last 27 years and did not know about the upbringing he had received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya. “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” he said, adding that he has always participated in events such as Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary celebrations.

On Wednesday night, Jaan issued an apology on the show and said that he unwittingly hurt the sentiments of Marathi-speaking people. He said that it was not intentional and that he would not repeat his mistake.

Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 14, also apologised for Jaan’s comments. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Viacom18 Media, the parent company of Colors, wrote, “We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode.”

The letter further added, “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

