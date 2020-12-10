Bigg Boss 14 leaked photos show Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli back in the house, Jasmin Bhasin’s fans cheer for ‘JasLy’

In a new twist in Bigg Boss 14, evicted contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will return on the show. Leaked photos of the Bigg Boss house showed Aly and Nikki back in the house. Fans of Jasmin Bhasin are happy that her support system has returned and began trending the hashtag #JasLy. Jasmin and Aly have been linked together for long and share a special bond.

While Aly voluntarily left Bigg Boss 14 to save Jasmin after they lost an eviction task, Nikki was evicted last week due to less votes. Now, it appears that they will re-enter to give the contestants and challengers a tough fight.

Last week, Salman Khan introduced new challengers - former Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi - on the show. He then warned the existing contestants that these challengers were unlike the ‘seniors’ at the beginning of the show.

“Finalists ko join karenge kuch aise challengers jinke paas barson ka tajurba bhi hai, jeetne ka junoon bhi hai aur aap logon ko sata sata ke hairan-pareshaan karne ka junoon bhi. Toh yeh mat sochiye ki yeh aise seniors honge jo aa rahe hai aapko guide karne (The finalists will be joined by challengers who have experience, the desire to win and the fire to make your lives hell. Don’t think that they will be friendly seniors who are coming inside to guide you),” Salman had said.

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Aly addressed speculation about his re-entry on the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this week, he said, “As of now, there is nothing like that. I am just chilling. I just got to know that some new challengers are entering the show. I think that is going to be the game. I am watching from the outside, as of now, and supporting Jasmin.”

