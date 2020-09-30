Bigg Boss 14 new promo teases entry of Radhe Maa in Salman Khan show, watch video

With less than a week to go for the premiere of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, the excitement is high. The makers shared a sneak peek of the opening episode, which showed the entry of a new person, controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa, in the Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals.”

It is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant or simply as a special guest. So far, singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu has been announced as the first contestant on the show. While many names including television actor Pavitra Punia and singer Rahul Vaidya are speculated to be on the list of contestants this year, there is no official confirmation.

Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 14 and said during a virtual press conference of the show that he is open to taking a pay cut. Talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, the actor said that he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were also present at the virtual event and teased that they will play a pivotal role in the new season of the show. However, details of their involvement have not been revealed yet.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020, which witnessed the globe in a lockdown situation for much of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

