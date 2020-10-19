Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior’s team to make it to ‘confirmed’ status

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior’s team to make it to ‘confirmed’ status

Bigg Boss 14: A new promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Nikki Tamboli spraying a lot of foam on a team member’s face in rage during a task. Host Salman Khan will now ask freshers to choose a senior’s team for the game ahead.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: A still of seniors from the promo and Nikki Tamboli during a task.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take a new twist as host Salman Khan declares in a new promo, “Asli khel to abhi se shuru hoga (the real game will begin now).” A promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Salman introducing a new way of graduating from ‘to be confirmed’ to ‘confirmed’ for the freshers. He asks them to choose a senior’s team, hinting at an upcoming competition between the teams of the three seniors: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

The promo shows various freshers making their choices and why they want to join a particular senior’s team. Jasmin Bhasin says, “Sidharth is my friend but...” while Rubina Dilaik talks about either Gauahar or Hina and says, “She has many qualities which I mirror from her.” Nikki Tamboli is also seen talking about one of the seniors, saying, “if the person makes me understand, I might understand better.”

 

Nikki Tamboli gets rough during a task



In another promo from the upcoming episode, Salman asks freshers to spray foam on a contestant they think is not deserving of winning a ‘confirmed’ status. Nikki is seen standing with a foam spray bottle in her hand. A male Bigg Boss 14 contestant is seen standing on the other side of a barrier which divides the two and has a big hole in the centre for allowing a person to spray foam on the other.



 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan drops rare throwback on Kunal Kapoor’s birthday, jokes ‘I am so glad we don’t look like these two’

As the contestant, in a black tee with face not visible, tells Nikki to “spray fast”, she takes offence and says, “What is this spray fast,” and goes on to spray a lot of foam on the person’s face without a break.She says, “You deserve that” after the act. While Rubina is seen looking at the scene in shock, Salman too looks angry with a smirk on his face.

As the promo was shared on a fan page, many of the viewers reacted to it in angst. A viewer wrote, “Nikki can harm anyone,” while another said, “I just hate Nikki.” A fan of hers commented, “Good job.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation
Oct 19, 2020 10:38 IST
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Oct 19, 2020 10:17 IST
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Oct 19, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies, Sriti and Shabir bid adieu
Oct 19, 2020 10:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Wayanad visit begins today
Oct 19, 2020 10:35 IST
MP Police’s cyber cell arrests 6 for defrauding companies of export promotion benefit
Oct 19, 2020 10:31 IST
Maryam Nawaz’s husband ‘arrested’ in Karachi after rally against government
Oct 19, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.