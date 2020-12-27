Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Arshi Khan a blot in the face of entertainment, but Shehnaaz Gill finds her ‘interesting’

A lot of action is expected to happen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, which airs on host Salman Khan’s 55th birthday. Colors has released several promos to share the highlights.

The new promo opens with Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande witnessing a task in progress. Nikki Tamboli is seen playing the game, where she is supposed to put a cupcake on a the face of a contestant whom she thinks is not entertaining enough on the show. She goes ahead and put a cupcake on Arshi Khan’s face while calling her a blot in the face of entertainment. However, Shehnaaz pitches in to say that she finds Arshi “interesting”.

Arshi turns to her arch rival Vikas Gupta and puts a cupcake on his face. She says he lacks the entertainment factor. Shehnaaz comments, “I knew this was going to happen.”

Rahul Mahajan also follows Arshi and puts a cupcake on Vikas’ face, saying that he entertains in the washroom. While smearing his face with cream, he adds, “Vikas, good morning!”

The contestants will play fun games as part of Salman’s birthday celebrations. Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon will also be featured for a couple of segments. More promos of the upcoming episode show the two actors playing a fun quiz with Salman during which the latter shows his expertise in ‘thumkas’. He claims to do 173 thumkas in a minute.

The contestants will also be putting on special dance performances on the occasion of Salman’s birthday. While Arshi and Vikas will perform to Salman’s hit number Kabootar Jaa from Maine Pyar Kiya, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will present a joint dance performance to Kick song, Yaar Naa Miley.

