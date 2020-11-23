Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli is in tears after Jaan Kumar Sanu’s eviction, laments not respecting him

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu became the most recent contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 and the eviction also brought new equations to the fore. Nikki Tamboli, who has shared a love-hate relationship with Jaan while he was in the house, was seen crying and lamenting the fact that she did not respect him enough.

Soon after Salman announced his eviction, Jaan quickly sang a few lines from Accha Chalta Hoon, and started crying as he hugged Eijaz Khan, Nikki and Kavita. Nikki hugged him tightly while Eijaz blessed Jaan when he went up to him before leaving the house.

As Kavita approached Nikki to console her, the latter said, “Wo is show k liye nahi bana hai. Maine usko respect nahi diya, he deserves everything. Bahut sahi banda hai (He is not made for this show, I did not respect him but he deserves everything. He is such a nice person).” She kept crying and Pavitra Punia also went up to Nikki to console her after Kavita left.

Nikki and Jaan had a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship during their Bigg Boss sojourn. He had often confessed his infatuation with her but she would snub him. Many Bollywood stars, including Salman and filmmaker Farah Khan had criticised Jaan for focussing on Nikki and not the game. Nikki, however, often made fun of Jaan and criticised his behaviour.

Over last few weeks, Jaan was also seen going against Nikki during a task and the duo was not together since their major fight last week.

