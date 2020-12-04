Sections
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin face the heat, contestants decide who’s undeserving of entering finale

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows contestants Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin being put under the scanner as other inmates decide who is undeserving of entering the finale.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli being slammed by other contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away from its first finale and the remaining six contestants are doing everything possible to make a place among the finalists. A new promo shows Bigg Boss introducing a twist which would allow the contestants to decide the name of a contestant who doesn’t deserve to be in the finale.

The promo opens with Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya doing the dishes when a joke doesn’t go down well with the former. They land into a verbal war with both of them calling each other names.

 

It then moves to show a task in progress during which the contestants are given the opportunity to chose an undeserving candidate who may not be allowed to head to the finale. Nikki Tamboli, dressed in a glittering black gown, is put under scanner for ditching evicted Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, whom she used to call a friend in the house. After facing various allegations regarding the same, Nikki says, “The one who was supposed to understand this, has understood.” Jasmin Bhasin and others call her fake, to which she reacts, “Who cares!”

Upon her turn, Nikki says Rahul Vaidya is undeserving of going to the finale. As per the rules of the task, she pastes his picture on a punching bag before hitting the same with full force. She says, “I think he is here for a vacation. You don’t deserve anything.” He calls her “a stupid girl” in his reaction to the same.

Eijaz is then seen choosing Jasmin Bhasin as the undeserving candidate. He tries to justify his decision, saying, “Kids are cute till they turn five. They grow up then and when they act as grown ups, they turn irritating. I am saying this because I don’t think she has an independent thinking.” She retorts, “At least I don’t have a rented personality like you.”

