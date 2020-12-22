Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli says she would say yes if Aly Goni proposes to her, believes Jasmin Bhasin is only his friend

Amid multiple fights and name calling in the Bigg Boss 14 house, one-sided love also seems to be blooming between two contestants. While Jasmin Bhasin has already confessed to Kashmera Shah that she is in relationship with Aly Goni since three years, now Nikki Tamboli has said that she genuinely likes Aly and would say ‘yes’ if he proposes to her some day.

In a new promo shared by the channel, Nikki is seen chatting with Rakhi Sawant. The two had earlier got into an ugly fight when Rakhi had even accused Nikki of gossiping with men in a corner. As the two were seen having a conversation, Nikki asked Rakhi about the person who told her that she likes Aly despite knowing that Jasmin is his girlfriend. Rakhi denies remembering the name of that person but claims that she has heard this from someone.

Calling it a misunderstanding, Nikki tells Rakhi, “Aly doesn’t have any girlfriend. They (Aly and Jasmin) are just best friends. Jasmin has said she doesn’t have those feelings for him.” Rakhi tells Nikki that Aly likes her and if she genuinely likes him, she shouldn’t accept defeat. Nikki replies to her, “I am not accepting defeat. If he ever asks me upfront if I like him, my answer would be yes.”

Showing much more interest in the two, Rakhi tells Nikki that she would ask Aly to talk to her. She says, “What if he also likes you? There are many people who like two different personalities. Talk to him once.” But a blushing Nikki tells her that she is shy and cannot talk to him about this.

Jasmin and Aly have been rumoured to be in a relationship since long. Aly had entered the show as a wild card contestant and was even evicted but returned to the show later.

