Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Malkhani calls Eijaz Khan the ‘biggest fraud in the country’

Bigg Boss 14 has found a new captain in Eijaz Khan. The actor beat Abhinav Shukla in the captaincy task. Abhinav was upset after losing, and called it a biased decision. Now, a new promo of the Friday episode hints at Eijaz taking a call on the contestants’ transfer from the green zone to the red zone or vice versa.

The promo opens with an emotional Eijaz sharing his feelings with Nikki Tamboli. He looks upset after Kavita Kaushik accused him of using her. He breaks down and tells Nikki that he doesn’t know who his real friends are.

The promo then goes on to show a glimpse of the upcoming task where the contestants will be judged by Eijaz. The contestants gather in pairs as they appear for a test where they talk about each other’s shortcomings and highlight their own merits.

Jaan Kumar Sanu tells Nishant Malkhani: “I gave up my captaincy to make you the captain. I had participated in the game after putting my trust in you.”

Later, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin are seen facing each other in the task. Rahul says Jasmin insulted his parents and questioned his upbringing, to which Jasmin replies that she will do to others what they have done to her. However, after listening to their arguments, Eijaz says that he and Rahul have never been on the same page. Talking in Jasmin’s favour, he says that he considers her to be a top competitor. An angry Nishant then tells Eijaz, “there is no bigger fraud than you in this country.”

In another instance, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik are seen hurling accusations at each other. Pavitra says that using force during a task cannot be passed off as violence. Referring to an issue, Rubina says that Pavitra cannot use it as an agenda and adds, “We are responsible for our own character.”

