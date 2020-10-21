Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Nishant sprayed 4 bottles of mosquito repellent on Abhinav’s face, says Sara Gurpal

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant sprayed 4 bottles of mosquito repellent on Abhinav’s face, says Sara Gurpal

Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Sara Gurpal has said that Nishant Singh Malkani sprayed four bottles of mosquito repellent on Abhinav Shukla’s face, leaving him breathless.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla is said to have been injured during a task.

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has said that Nishant Singh Malkani sprayed poisonous material on Abhinav Shukla’s face during a task. Sara’s eyes were injured during the same task.

She said in a new interview that the Bigg Boss team provided her with medical care after the incident, in which Sara said she was injured because of Nikki Tamboli’s acrylic nails. She said that Nikki never apologised to her.

In an interview to SpotboyE, she provided an update about her injury and said, “It’s actually still very bad. I can’t read things on my phone. And that is because of the medicines which I have to put in my eyes to cure cornea. I get a blurred vision of things. I am under observation first they are trying to treat cornea, post that they will come on vision. Ek actor ke liye uske face aur aakhon se important kuch bhi nahi (Nothing is more important for an actor than their face and eyes).”

Adding that she wasn’t the only one injured during the task, Sara said, “Shehzad and Abhinav both were injured. Abinav’s entire skin of his forehead and under eye was burned because of bathroom cleaner. Nishant sprayed 4 bottles of mosquito repellent on his face and he became breathless. If we spray that in any room we don’t enter that room for at least 20 minutes and here it was on his face.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal reacts to Tushar Kumar denying claims of an abusive marriage, says ‘he won’t admit what he has done’

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Sara said that she was evicted from the show because ‘senior’ contestant Sidharth Shukla didn’t like her. But when asked if she’d like to return as a wild card contestant, she took the ‘let’s wait and watch’ approach. She said, “If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside. If I get a chance, I will definitely go. But jab tak inka khud ka sort nahi hota ki inka kya chal raha hai (until they sort out what is happening), I have no idea about the wild card entry.”

