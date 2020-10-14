Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 October 14 day 11 promo: Shehzad has to be restrained from coming to blows with Nishant. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 October 14 day 11 promo: Shehzad has to be restrained from coming to blows with Nishant. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 October 14 day 11 promo: The spotlight was on Shehzad Deol, who picked fights with Nikki and Nishant. Watch the promo video here.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 07:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bigg Boss 14 October 14 day 11 promo: Shehzad Deol in a screengrab from the promo.

In a new promo for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants are seen having a laugh one moment, and nearly coming to blows the next. The spotlight was on Shehzad Deol, who picked fights with both Nikki Tamboli and Nishant Singh Malkani.

In the video, which has surfaced online on Bigg Boss fan pages, we see the male contestants trying to impress ‘senior’ Hina Khan for immunity. They’re seen performing dance routines for her, as she fails to control her laughter at their antics.

 

Later, during the farm task that began a day earlier, Shehzad is seen right up in Nikki’s face, as they have a heated argument. Nikki, who is the moderator of the task, rubs several contestants the wrong way, and ends up getting into a separate argument with Jasmin, who appears to cry after being verbally abused by Nikki.

In a third incident, Shehzad and Nishant get into such a heated argument that others are forced to restrain them from hitting each other. The ‘Farm Land’ task involved two teams. Team A with Pavitra Punia, Nishant, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul and Team B consisted of Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 10: Jaan Kumar Sanu says he likes Nikki Tamboli, she calls him ‘bhai jaan’

The farm task was stalled in Tuesday’s episode after contestants kept displaying unruly behaviour. During one such incident, Jasmin was heard saying, “Aaise kaise chor dungi, tu Khan to main bhi Bhasin (How can I give up? If you are a Khan, I too, am a Bhasin).” There were several fights between the teams and some even blamed Nikki for partiality as the contestants kept stealing items instead of decorating their own farms.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Oct 14, 2020 08:01 IST
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Oct 14, 2020 08:25 IST
Why Assam is shutting down madrassas, Sanskrit schools
Oct 14, 2020 07:17 IST

latest news

TMC-BJP war over farm laws triggers poll preparation in Bengal’s agrarian belts
Oct 14, 2020 08:37 IST
15-year-old Dalit girl ends life after ‘rape’, police ‘inaction’ in Bundelkhand
Oct 14, 2020 08:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers
Oct 14, 2020 08:31 IST
Ayush ministry launches raw drug repository for medicinal plant cultivation
Oct 14, 2020 08:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.