Bigg Boss 14 October 14 day 11 promo: Shehzad has to be restrained from coming to blows with Nishant. Watch

In a new promo for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants are seen having a laugh one moment, and nearly coming to blows the next. The spotlight was on Shehzad Deol, who picked fights with both Nikki Tamboli and Nishant Singh Malkani.

In the video, which has surfaced online on Bigg Boss fan pages, we see the male contestants trying to impress ‘senior’ Hina Khan for immunity. They’re seen performing dance routines for her, as she fails to control her laughter at their antics.

Later, during the farm task that began a day earlier, Shehzad is seen right up in Nikki’s face, as they have a heated argument. Nikki, who is the moderator of the task, rubs several contestants the wrong way, and ends up getting into a separate argument with Jasmin, who appears to cry after being verbally abused by Nikki.

In a third incident, Shehzad and Nishant get into such a heated argument that others are forced to restrain them from hitting each other. The ‘Farm Land’ task involved two teams. Team A with Pavitra Punia, Nishant, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul and Team B consisted of Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad.

The farm task was stalled in Tuesday’s episode after contestants kept displaying unruly behaviour. During one such incident, Jasmin was heard saying, “Aaise kaise chor dungi, tu Khan to main bhi Bhasin (How can I give up? If you are a Khan, I too, am a Bhasin).” There were several fights between the teams and some even blamed Nikki for partiality as the contestants kept stealing items instead of decorating their own farms.

