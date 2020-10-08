Bigg Boss 14 October 8 day 5: Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli perform steamy rain dance. Watch

After briefly flirting in Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, it seems like Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s relationship has taken a turn for the worse. A new promo video for Thursday’s episode shows the two getting into a heated argument over food.

A day ago they had bonded over the same thing. In Wednesday’s episode, Rahul told Pavitra that he thinks nothing is more romantic than a man who can cook for his woman, which is why he asked her to give him lessons. The second half of the clip also offers a glimpse into a rain dance where the female contestants try to woo Sidharth Shukla.

The new promo shows Rahul implying that Pavitra’s food wasn’t good, which she doesn’t take too well. “You made the food yesterday, we all know how good that turned out,” he says in Hindi, leaving her incensed. “Go make food yourself then,” she yells at him, before almost raising her hand on him. “How dare he comment about food?” she asks, and says to him, “People like you deserve to go hungry.”

The second half of the promo teases a rain dance where Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla get very close. The clip shows several female contestants dancing around Sidharth, while others cheer them on from the sidelines. This is probably a part of the task that the women were assigned by Bigg Boss, wherein they’d have to impress Sidharth in a series of challenges to claim immunity from the nominations.

Another clip, also shared by a Bigg Boss insider account on Instagram, shows Sidharth and Nikki flirting in a tattoo making task. Sidharth is seen putting a scorpion tattoo on Nikki’s back.

