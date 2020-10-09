Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 October 9 day 6 promo: Nikki Tamboli takes on entire house, has her makeup destroyed

Bigg Boss 14 October 9 day 6 promo: Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik stand up for themselves in new promo videos for Friday’s episode. Watch here.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bigg Boss 14 October 9 day 6 promo: Nikki Tamboli in a screengrab from one of the promos.

Two contestants will take on the rest of the house in Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. While Nikki Tamboli performs her immunity task with determination, Rubina Dilaik single-handedly challenges ‘senior’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

The incidents are teased in a couple of promo videos shared by Colors TV on its Instagram account. The first one shows Rubina arguing with Hina over what households items she’s allowed to use. When Hina says, “Nahi milega, bhukto ab (You won’t get it, now suffer),” Rubina loses her cool. She’s seen arguing with the seniors that if a pair of shoes can be described as ‘one item’, then so can a ‘salwar kameez’. Hina, in a fit of anger, tells her that she will only get one shoe now.

 

In the second clip, Nikki is seen performing her immunity task, and despite the best efforts of her competitors, not giving up. The other contestants can be seen pouring all sorts of liquids on her, and smearing her makeup on her body, but Nikki stays put at her station. “Give up, or we’ll destroy your makeup,” one contestant tells Nikki, who can be heard complaining that her ‘expensive foundation’ has been destroyed. Later, others commend her for her determination. Gauahar even offers Nikki her own makeup.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blasts Nikki Tamboli for getting close to Sidharth Shukla, asks her to have ‘self-respect’

Within a week, Nikki has made waves inside the Bigg Boss house. In a tweet, Aly Gony criticised her for getting ‘close’ to Sidharth. He wrote, “Nd this girl tamboli I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan (sister, there is such a thing called self-respect).”

