Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia admits she dated two men at once amid Paras Chhabra’s claim that she was married during their relationship

A new video from Bigg Boss 14 has surfaced online, in which Pavitra Punia admits to having had two boyfriends at the same time, in the past. Her confession comes amid her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s claims that she was already married and hid it from him when they were in a relationship.

In the clip, Pavitra is seen speaking with her co-contestants Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya in the Bigg Boss house. “Bohot pehle ki baat hai, mere do boyfriends the. Main dono ko aise rakhti thi (This is from a long time ago, I had two boyfriends at the same time. I would keep them like this),” she says, covering her ears, indicating that they were unaware of each other.

Rahul asks Pavitra if she ever mixed their names up, to which she says that she just called them both ‘baby’ to avoid confusion. Sara then jokes that this is why men are given cute nicknames like ‘baby’, ‘shona’ and ‘jaan’.

Pavitra said in a recent interview that Paras, who participated in the last season of the reality show, should not enter Bigg Boss 14 ‘if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left’. The two briefly dated in 2018.

Responding to Pavitra’s comments, Paras said that Pavitra hid her marriage from him when they dated and he found out only when her husband messaged him. Mahira Sharma, Paras’ close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, also sided with him.

Mahira, who worked with Pavitra in Naagin 3, accused her of not only being married while she was in a relationship with Paras but also dating another man on the side. Mahira said that she would like to confront Pavitra about the same if she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.

