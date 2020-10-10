Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia reveals details of her breakup with Pratik Sehajpal, says he became ‘aggressive’ and punched a wall

In an unaired clip from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Pavitra Punia opened up about her breakup with Pratik Sehajpal. Pavitra’s love life has been a much-discussed topic in the latest season of the reality show.

In the clip, Pavitra can be seen giving a head massage to Jasmin Bhasin, and talking about the bitter breakup. She said, in Hindi, that she made the decision to end the relationship because she didn’t want to come in the way of Pratik’s career, which was just starting.

“You’re not of that age now, you need to focus a lot on your career,” she said, recalling what she told him. “Mere se chhote bhi ho aap. Ab isko mera baddapan samajh lo ya fir understanding samajh lo, mera aapke sath rehna aapke career ke liye galat tha kyuki mai possessive hoke, mai kisi chiz ko naa pasand karke, aapka kam nahi suffer karwaungi (You’re younger than I am. Consider this my advice or even understanding, but for me to be with you would be wrong for your career, because I don’t want to make you suffer because of my possessiveness).”

She added, “There were reports in the media that I kicked him out of the house at night, which I didn’t.” Pavitra said that Pratik didn’t take the decision well. “When I told him I don’t want to be with him... He’s very aggressive about these things. He punched a wall, there was blood all over his hands.”

Previously, Pavitra had admitted on the show of having dated two men at the same time. “Bohot pehle ki baat hai, mere do boyfriends the. Main dono ko aise rakhti thi (This is from a long time ago, I had two boyfriends at the same time. I would keep them like this),” she said, covering her ears, indicating that they were unaware of each other.

It was speculated that Pavitra was referring to former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra, whom she briefly dated. Paras later said that Pavitra had kept him in the dark about being married at the time that they were together.

Paras had told ETimes in an interview, “It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me.”

