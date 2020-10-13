Sections
Bigg Boss 14 poll results: Sara Gurpal evicted from house, fans call it unfair

Bigg Boss 14: After Sara Gurpal’s surprise eviction from house, we ran a poll and HT readers say the elimination was unfair. Sara was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show this season.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal was evicted from the Bigg Boss house on Monday.

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal was the first one to be eliminated from the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 but the manner in which she was shown the door has not gone down well with her fans. Unlike the normal eviction process of going by audience votes, Sara was sent home after the seniors--Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan decided to eliminate her from the game.

Contestants inside the house, as well as fans of the Salman Khan show, believe that the makers, Sidharth and Salman are biased towards Nikki Tamboli and have been favouring her since day one. Given the online outrage at the way Sara was evicted, we decided to run a poll for HT readers and among those who took the vote, 52% believe it was an unfair decision.

 

One user even claimed Sara was kicked out the show because of Salman. “Only B’cause of Salman , she is out , MERI MERJI ... no rule , in earlier seasons evictions began after first episode .. Meri merji ,” the user tweeted.



Between Sara, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya, Sidharth wanted Sara to go but Hina and Gauahar said that Sara deserved a ‘benefit of doubt’ as she has not been keeping well lately. However, Siddharth was firm in his resolve and the women gave in eventually.

Sharing his views, VJ Andy of Bigg Boss 7 also said Sara “could’ve developed into a very good housemate” and added that she did much more than Jaan and Nishant. Andy wrote in another tweet, “It’s so unfair that @SaraGurpals is the first Evicted @BiggBoss housemate. When will it be ok to be a good human? I think #NishantMalkani or #JaanKumarSanu should’ve gone!”

 

Meanwhile, Sara’s fans have strongly opposed her eviction and have been slamming Sidharth for such a decision. A fan wrote, “#saragurupal didn’t deserve this worst decision ever to eliminate #SaraGurpal @u@realsidharthshukla sidharth is ruthles.” Another said that Bigg Boss 14 continues to be only about Sidharth. The user tweeted, “#NikkiTamboli Ko Save Kyu Kia se #SaraGurpal ko Save Kyu Nai kia tak ka Safar. Again,No one is talking about -Nominations, Ejaz & Jaan’s argument, Abhinav & Rahul’s Argument, Pavitra & Ejaz’s Chemistry, Jas’s POV, Newly Formed Groups. It’s all about #SidharthShukla.”

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

However, there are speculations that Sara has not left Bigg Boss yet and is only sent away from the house for medical care after she got injured during a task.

