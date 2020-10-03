Bigg Boss 14 premiere: From Salman Khan’s Thor-like hammer to Sidharth Shukla being grilled, 5 things to expect

The grand premiere of everyone’s favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 14, is just hours away. The global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have been incorporated into this season’s theme, which is ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’, signifying a befitting response to 2020. During the digital press conference of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan gave a glimpse of the all-new Bigg Boss house, with features such as a built-in restaurant, spa, theatre and mall.

Before the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere on October 3, here are five things to expect from the opening episode:

Salman Khan wielding a Thor-like hammer

In a recent promo titled ‘aaj se boredom hoga chaknachoor (boredom will be smashed from today)’, Salman Khan was seen smashing the symbolic wall with a hammer. Keeping with this theme, he will make an entry with a large Thor-like hammer and give a befitting response to 2020. “Now, you must be thinking, how will Bigg Boss 14 give a befitting reply to 2020? Whatever you missed during the lockdown, will be in Bigg Boss 14. We are leaving no stone unturned. This will be a dream-come-true season,” he had said during the virtual press conference of the show.

Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to test contestants’ endurance

Bigg Boss 14 is bringing back fan favourites Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to throw a curveball at this season’s contestants. The three former Bigg Boss contestants will test the Bigg Boss 14 participants’ capabilities and put them through a number of challenges. Not only this, they will also take over the reins of the house and be instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days.

Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are being introduced as the ‘toofani seniors’ on Bigg Boss 14.

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s war of words

Gauahar Khan was openly critical of Sidharth Shukla’s actions in the Bigg Boss 13 house. As the two of them come face-to-face at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, their rivalries will come to the fore. A teaser video showed Gauahar reading out her earlier tweet on Sidharth, in which she had called him a ‘galli ka gunda (hoodlum)’ and said that he has no manners.

Hina Khan will try to mediate by urging them to clarify their stand in front of Salman Khan. The two of them will also be cross-questioned in the katghara (witness box).

Sidharth Shukla in the katghara at the Bigg Boss 14 premiere.

Nikki Tamboli promises to keep everyone entertained

Nikki Tamboli at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

Nikki Tamboli, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3, is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. In a teaser video, she was seen telling Salman Khan, “Ladko ke saath mujhe flirt karna nahi aata, lekin maine specially seekha hai (I don’t know how to flirt with boys but I have specially learnt it).” She also said that she was currently single.

In another intro video, Nikki describes herself as a ‘hot, stunning, sizzling South Indian actress’. She says that she is as ‘sexy and bold’ in real life as she is on screen and that she has broken many hearts. She also promises to keep everyone entertained during her Bigg Boss 14 stint.

Radhe Maa’s special appearance

Colors TV shared a promo video earlier this week, which showed the entry of controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa in the Bigg Boss house. While it was speculated that she might be one of the contestants on the popular reality show, recent reports suggest that she will make a special appearance as a guest, just to bless the contestants.

