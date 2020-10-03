Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Live UPDATES: Salman Khan to welcome contestants

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Live UPDATES: Salman Khan will welcomes the contestants to Bigg Boss house and the names include Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan play a special...
Salman Khan returned as host for the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 with a fresh list of contestants that includes faces such as TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actor Eijaz Khan, Baalveer Returns actor Pavitra Punia, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.
Also read: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 might be the most successful season of the show, and reason is Covid-19
Bigg Boss 14’s theme this season is ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’, in line with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To spice up things, past fan favourites such as Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Prince Narula will be in the mix too as they make rules for the new season.
From the entry of Radhe Maa to an intense grilling of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, the premiere episode of Salman Khan show has a lot to offer. We bring you five highlights of the Saturday episode and this goes beyond the dance performances. Read them here.
Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s face-off seems to be one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14’s premiere episode. Gauahar, who has been quite open about her criticism of Sidharth, tells him on the episode, “Hashtag gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners).” She says she has a problem with abusive words, to which Sidharth says that he was on Bigg Boss 13 as he is in life. Gauahar, Sidharth, along with Hina Khan, would be the seniors who would spice up the situation for new entrants to the Bigg Boss house. Read more details here.