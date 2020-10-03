Bigg Boss 14 premiere pics leaked: Nishant Malkani, Nikki Tamboli confirmed as contestants, Hina and Sidharth set stage on fire

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to bring back the past contestants for its new season and now pictures from the upcoming premiere episode have leaked online. All from Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will add glamour to the show and will also play a prominent role in setting the course of the game.

Pictures of Hina Khan from the premiere episode feature the actor in an off-shoulder black and bronze dress and matching heels. She is seen in nude makeup and has hair tied in a bun. The pictures show her listening intently to someone on the stage.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be seen on stage during the upcoming episode. He is seen with a smile on his face as he takes to the stage in a dramatic black suit. A recent report has suggested the Balika Vadhu actor will stay in the Bigg Boss house for two weeks for which he will be paid an approximate Rs 35-40 crore.

More leaked videos from the premiere show South actor Nikki Tamboli having a fun conversation with host Salman Khan. She is seen in a short purple dress. A video of her performing a dance number on stage has also appeared online.

A video of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Malkani also confirms his presence on the show. He is said to be one of the confirmed participants and will be arriving on stage in style. A video of his dance performance to War number Ghungroo Toot Gaye shows him in a striped jacket and stylish casuals. More pictures of him sharing the stage with Salman are also going viral.

Among the confirmed contestants for the upcoming season are Nishant, Nikki, singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu, actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, TV actors Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, singer Rahul Vaidya and Radhe Maa.

