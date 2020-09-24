Bigg Boss 14 press conference: Salman Khan introduces Jaan Kumar Sanu as first contestant, says he is ready to take a pay cut

Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 14 in a virtual press conference. “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence,” Jaan told Salman.

Salman felt that Jaan might be too ‘innocent’ to survive on the show and asked Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to guide him. “You need to be yourself, be real, stand for anything you feel is right and you need to voice yourself,” Sidharth told Jaan.

Sidharth gave Jaan a hypothetical situation of a girl throwing a cup of tea at him and asked how he would respond. Jaan said he would sing ‘Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho’. In Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai had thrown tea at Sidharth.

Jaan said he would be calm but might take the ‘Sid approach’. Sidharth laughed, “Then, you definitely won’t be singing, you might make people sing!”

Salman, who reportedly gets paid an astronomical sum to host popular reality show Bigg Boss each year, also said he is open to reducing his remuneration for Bigg Boss 14. He said he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

“I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. During their chat, Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

“The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts,” he said, adding that no one from the Bigg Boss team was given a pay cut.

“What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said. He also revealed that a key reason for him taking up Bigg Boss 14 was because of the employment it would generate.

Also read | Saqib Saleem on Payal Ghosh’s statement on Huma Qureshi: ‘My sister is my life, it hurts when someone speaks ill of her’

“Bigg Boss aayega, logon ki naukriyaan lagengi wapas se. Logon ki tankhwayein shuru ho jayengi. Logon ke ghar ke andar unka ration aana shuru ho jayega (When Bigg Boss comes, people will be employed again. Their salaries will start coming in. They will get ration in their homes). This is one reason that I am once again doing Bigg Boss. The amount of employment that goes out… There is a very large unit so those members get paid for this,” the actor said.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more