Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav-Rubina and Jasmin-Aly nominate Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli targets Kashmera Shah

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan seems to be in big trouble as the other three finalists, including Rubina Dilaik, husband Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni, who just made a comeback, are seen nominating him in the promo of Monday’s episode.

The promo opens with Bigg Boss introducing the nomination task. Rubina nominated Eijaz and said, “He has started changing as per the weather.” Her husband and co-contestant Abhinav nominated him as well and said, “Only he is the one deserving among the four finalists, rest of them have qualified just like that.” He branded him with the ‘rejected’ stamp while also accusing him of bad acting and doubting the show.

Aly Goni also followed suit and accused Eijaz of threatening Jasmin that he would see her outside the house if she wins. He said, “I used to love you but I don’t like you anymore.” Jasmin also added to it and claimed, “Eijaz has said I am not capable enough and I am not tolerable. So I want to do him a favour by nominating him, may be he might be thrown out of the house.”

Meanwhile, Eijaz rubbished the claim that he called his co-contestants undeserving. Abhinav said that Eijaz has turned into a joke and he hit back saying, “let’s see who is a joke.”

Nikki Tamboli, however, went on to nominate Kashmera Shah. The promo shared a glimpse of their recent fight during which Kashmera threatened Nikki of breaking her face. While nominating her, Nikki said, “she has a short temper, it’s her problem. Please Bigg Boss, I want the audience to throw her out of the house.”

Bigg Boss had recently sent six former Bigg Boss celebrities into the house. Among them were Vikas Gupta, Kashmera, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant. Vikas is reported to have been evicted from the show for physical violence against Arshi.

