Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik lock horns, contestants on the edge over nominations

After the twists and turns on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan, makers of the show released a promotional video for Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 . As Eijaz, Rahul and Abhinav discussed the task at hand, Eijaz was seen trying to convince Abhinav to save Rahul from nominations. Abhinav refuses to accept Eijaz’s request. “Abhinav yaaar, aise to sab jayenge (All of us will go in nominations this way),” an irritated Eijaz said.

Later in the video, Eijaz and Rahul also fought over his nomination for the week. After Rahul named Eijaz as one of his nominees, Eijaz was visibly hurt and yelled at Rahul.

In a separate sequence, Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav were also seen locking horns. “Just shut up and listen to me,” Rubina yelled angrily in the video after Abhinav asked her to let him handle the matters in his own way.

Rubina and Abhinav have been pillars of support for each other inside the house. They have been spotted happy when together and many viewers and fans believed Rubina often dominates Abhinav.

Towards the end, everyone’s nominations for the week were shown. On Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had revealed Jaan Kumar Sanu had been voted out of the show. The episode ended with Nikki Tamboli crying after the eviction.

As Kavita approached Nikki to console her, the latter said “Wo is show k liye nahi bana hai. Maine usko respect nahi diya, he deserves everything. Bahut sahi banda hai (He is not made for this show, I did not respect him but he deserves everything. He is such a nice person).” She kept crying and Pavitra Punia also went up to Nikki to console her after Kavita left.

