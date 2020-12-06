Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant enter show as ‘frenemies’, Arshi calls Vikas Gupta a ‘cheater’

Salman Khan will be seen introducing new challengers Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant in Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest promo shared online, Salman asked Arshi who, among those on stage, would be her friends and enemies, adding that she is fond of making enemies. Pointing at Vikas, Arshi quickly responded, “Ye aadmi bilkul pasand nahi hai. Ye hai na, Vikas Gupta humare. Ye dhokhebaaz hai (I do not like this person, Vikas Gupta. He is not trustworthy).” She then told Salman that Vikas was friends with her during their Bigg Boss 11 stint but totally forgot her after the show ended.

Salman then asked what happened after their season ended. “Aapne inko contact karne ki koshish ki aur inhone aapko bhaav nahi diya (Did you try contacting him and he did not respond)?” Arshi retorted, “Bhaav ki toh baat hi nahi hai, mai khud bhaav na doon unko. Kis rutbe pe hai jo hum inko bhaav denge (There is no question of responding, I would not give him importance. He has no such fame, why should I give him importance)?”

Salman then announced that Bigg Boss will now have “frenemies” and introduced Arshi and Rakhi as frenemies. Rakhi and Arshi then opened up about their differences.

In Saturday’s episode, Nikki Tamboli was evicted on basis of votes from the audience and Rahul Vaidya is likely to be shown the door in Sunday’s episode.

