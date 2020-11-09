Bigg Boss 14 promo: Contestants grilled by Farah Khan, Aly Goni loses his cool in quarantine

Sections
Bigg Boss 14 promo: The makers will introduce a major twist because ‘abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (it is now or never)’. Meanwhile, Aly Goni is tired of being quarantined away from the other contestants.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aly Goni can be seen running out of patience in Bigg Boss 14.

A new promo for Bigg Boss 14 teases a new twist. In Monday night’s episode, the contestants will be grilled on ‘BB Ki Adalat’ by a special jury, composed of choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and journalists. Farah seems to have foreshadowed this when she shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss sets last week.

Bigg Boss also warns everyone that the going will get tougher: “Yahaan se yeh safar thoda aur mushkil hone jaa raha hai kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (the journey is going to get a little more difficult from hereon because it is now or never).” The contestants are then shown the new twist, which seems to cheer up Eijaz Khan but leave the others concerned.

Next in the promo, the new wild card entry Aly Goni is seen getting agitated about being locked up in a quarantine room, away from everyone else. “Na mic pehnunga na khana khaunga. I swear main tod dunga ek-ek cheez yahaan pe abhi (I will not wear the mic or eat. I swear, I will break everything in here.),” he angrily exclaims. He is seen banging on the glass partition that separates him from the other contestants, as his best friend Jasmin Bhasin looks on.

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 35: Salman Khan declares Naina Singh is evicted

Aly also expresses no repentance for his aggressive behaviour and says that if it leads to him being ousted from Bigg Boss 14, so be it. “Jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad le, nikaal dena hai show se, toh nikaal de (let them do whatever they want, if they throw me out of the show, so be it),” he says.

Bigg Boss 14, which has a theme of ‘ab scene paltega (now the scene will change), has had many twists and turns this season. It began with the entry of ‘seniors’ in the house - former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. The three of them, during their two-week stint in the house, called the shots. Most recently, Kavita Kaushik re-entered the show after impressing a special celebrity panel.

