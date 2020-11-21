Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni target Kavita Kaushik as Ekta Kapoor allows contestants to seek revenge

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to add some new twists to the ongoing Bigg Boss 14. She will be the guest of the day on the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode where she will introduce various interesting tasks for the contestants.

The channel has shared a new promo featuring Ekta arriving on the show in an all-black attire. She introduces a new game for the contestants, asking Kavita Kaushik to play Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik to play Pavitra Punia. Eijaz and Pavitra have shown inclination towards each other during their time in the house. It shows Rubina sporting a picture of Pavitra and talking to Kavita’s Eijaz about saving her from nomination. Their act as Pavitra and Punia impresses host Salman Khan so much that he exclaims in praise, “Outstanding!”

Another promo for the upcoming episode shows Ekta sitting in the house where she introduces another game called ‘Badle ka haath ‘hand of revenge’ for contestants. This would allow a contestant to seek revenge on a rival by hitting him/her with a huge hand prop. Eijaz punishes Nikki Tamboli for allegedly calling him “sick”.

In another promo, Kavita targets Aly Goni and hits him with the huge hand of revenge laden with foam spray. She says he targets one person, teases that person like a rowdy goon and adds that if a person has started a fight with, she will end it in her own way. She then hits Jasmin with the same hand, claiming that she roams around the house like a balloon of negativity and has brought about a change in her behaviour after the arrival of Aly.

Later, both Aly and Jasmin do the same with Kavita and hit her with the foamy hands. Eijaz also goes on to hit Kavita and says that he doesn’t want to feel negative by looking at her face.

