Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin lock horns, she says ‘I am here at 30, you came at 45’

The competition on Bigg Boss 14 will get tougher with challengers entering the game. Vikas Gupta entered the house on Sunday with Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera Shah while Rakhi Sawant is yet to enter.

This new phase has also brought out the worst in contestants. On Wednesday’s episode, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen locking horns, yet again. However, unlike the previous fights, Jasmin was seen getting too personal and ugly in the latest fight.

A promotional video for Wednesday’s episode showed the house being divided for a new nomination task and new alliances were formed. While there is a clear divide between original contestants of the ongoing season and the new entrants as challengers, there were dents visible in the promo. Rahul and Manu were seen as the weak links.

During a fight with Eijaz in the nomination task, Jasmin and Eijaz got into an argument. “30 saal ki ayi hu apni kshamta se, khula khelti hu. 45 saal ki umar me aaye ho safe khelte ho (I came here as a 30-year-old and am playing the game on my own. You came at 45 and this is how you play!),” Jasmin was heard telling Eijaz in a heated argument.

After becoming the captain of the house, Manu was safe from nominations and, therefore, was not part of the task. Manu was seen as the sanchalak. Rubina was seen reminding him that he must be fair, and not take sides in the task.

