Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan’s cries as he meets his brother, Jasmin’s father says ‘we want our Jasmin back’

As the family week continues on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14, Friday’s episode is also likely to be full of emotional moments. After Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla got to meet their family members on Thursday’s episode, rest of the participants anticipate their visitors.

A promotional video for Friday’s episode shows Jasmin Bhasin crying and running towards the door as her parents visit her. She continues crying as her father tells her, “Pehle wali jo Jasmin ayi thi, wahi wali wapas chahiye (The Jasmin who first came here, we want her back).”

Eijaz Khan is next participant, seen crying as he tells his brother Imran Khan, “Sabki value samajh aa rahi hai idhar reh ke (I now understand everyone’s value after staying here).” He tells Eijaz, “Relax kar thoda (relax a bit).” Eijaz also tells Imran, “Tu humesha bada bhai ban ke rehta hai (you have always been the elder brother), love you man!”

Rahul Vaidya is next seen smiling as he kisses his mom’s hands. The mom, Geeta Vaidya, calls him lion and he responds lovingly, and says that it is all because of her blessings. The mother-son also discussed his wedding and when he said he wanted to get married soon she informs him that the preparations are already on.

Rakhi started crying when informed that her mother is in the hospital. Her mother connected with her over a video call and the actor-dancer told her mom, “Maa tujhe kuch nahi hoga maa, mai tere liye vrat rakhungi idhar (nothing will happen to you maa, I will fast for you).”

Rakhi also questioned her mom about her husband, Ritesh. “Maa Ritesh nahi aega maa? Bol na ek baar duniya ke saamne aaye mera haath pakad ke idhar ..maa ek baar (Won’t Ritesh come, ma? Please ask him to come in front of everyone, just once. Ask him to hold my hand, maa, just once)!” she says.

Sonali also gets to meet her daughter.

